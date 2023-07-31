Funding deadline looms for community groups in Fife town
The fund is administered by Foundation Scotland, and in the last round, the local Community Panel approved grants totalling over £15,000.
Applications can be sent to https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/apply-for-funding/funding-available/westfield-benarty
An award was made to the Benarty Community Newsletter to cover printing costs for one year, while Friends of Benarty supported the costs of running mini medics classes for 120 local children, providing them with essential life-saving skills and awareness that they can then share with others.
Four other awards helped community groups purchase much needed equipment including Friends of Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly High School Parent Council, Kids Come First and the Benarty Community Shop.
Kids Come First was able to purchase much needed new kitchen equipment and furniture. The community organisation delivers out of school and holiday childcare for groups of up to 40 primary school aged children, all living in the Benarty area.
A spokesperson from Kids Come First said: “The number of children attending our breakfast club in particular has grown by 60% in the last 18 months and it can be difficult to accommodate everybody comfortably. “They added: “The grant has enabled us to help even more children and make mealtimes an even more enjoyable experience for children whilst offering a healthy nutritious meal. It’s especially appreciated as so many families are experiencing the challenges of increased cost of living costs. “