Funding deadline looms for community groups in Fife town

The fund is administered by Foundation Scotland, and in the last round, the local Community Panel approved grants totalling over £15,000.

Applications can be sent to https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/apply-for-funding/funding-available/westfield-benarty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An award was made to the Benarty Community Newsletter to cover printing costs for one year, while Friends of Benarty supported the costs of running mini medics classes for 120 local children, providing them with essential life-saving skills and awareness that they can then share with others.

Local groups still have time to submit an application (Pic: Pixabay)

Four other awards helped community groups purchase much needed equipment including Friends of Lochgelly High School, Lochgelly High School Parent Council, Kids Come First and the Benarty Community Shop.

Kids Come First was able to purchase much needed new kitchen equipment and furniture. The community organisation delivers out of school and holiday childcare for groups of up to 40 primary school aged children, all living in the Benarty area.