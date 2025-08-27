Funding decisions on two Fife play areas after locals have a say

Funding for two play areas has been finalised by councillors.

New designs for Star of Markinch play park and Inverary Avenue play area in Glenrothes can now go to tender following consultations where residents chose what equipment they would like to see.

And in Glenrothes, Fife Council is providing £50,000 towards the new play area with the other half being raised by Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglsssie Community Council.

Almost 100 people took part in this consultation and the final design takes on board their suggestions and choices. The new design is made up of a variety of accessible equipment including wet pour mushrooms, a dune buggy, a scooter seesaw, a crazy scrambler, a wheelchair carouse, a triple tower unit with a chute and swings.

The plans for Inverary Avenue playpark (Pic: Fife Council)

In Star of Markinch, the £140,000 play park is being paid for by Fife Council and Section 75 funding - money that developers pay to help improve local services and infrastructure when they build new houses. Star Parent Council has also secured significant external funding towards the cost which saw over 70 people take part in a consultation.

The new design in Star is a wooden theme and contains a cableway, four-tower multiunit, forest bug seesaw, double bay swing including an inclusive seat and you & me seat, a carousel with seats, a snail spinner and a slide.

Councillor John Beare, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the local consultations to let us know what they would like to see in the new play areas. The variety of new equipment will mean there should be something suitable and accessible for everyone.”

Alastair McCabe from Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council, welcomed the developments.

He said: “We have actively fundraised to help with the creation of the new playpark at Inveraray Avenue. This will be the first partnership we have with Fife Council, and we hope it will continue as we look to upgrade other playparks in our community council area over the next few years.”

Claire MacGregor from Star Parent Council, added: “This is a huge milestone for our community and reflects the incredible support and collaboration between local families, organisations and supporters. The new play park will provide a safe, inclusive and fun space for children to enjoy for years to come.”