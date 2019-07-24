Funding for Fife charity

Leven-based charity Fife Gingerbread is one of the latest beneficiaries of Barratt East Scotland’s 2019 charitable donation programme.

Barratt East Scotland has committed to supporting a different charity throughout Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians every month in 2019, with each chosen by employees.

Barratt has made three donations of £1000 each to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, a long established animal welfare charity which never turns an animal down, World Care Foundation, a volunteer-run humanitarian outreach programme, and Fife Gingerbread, which aims to create a brighter future for disadvantaged parents.

Barratt Homes is committed supporting communities in which it operates and is committed to having a high quality social, environmental and economic impact on Scottish communities.

The organisation faced a funding crisis earlier in the year which forced it to cut its staff numbers.

Fife Gingerbread runs numerous projects aimed at supporting and empowering lone parent, vulnerable and disadvantaged families in the Kingdom through early intervention and partnership working.