Funding for Fife club’s table tennis sessions to help people with Parkinson’s

A sports club in Fife has launched new table tennis sessions for people with Parkinson’s.

St Andrews Table Tennis Club got a development grant from East Fife Sports Council to kick-start the programme this month.

They are specifically aimed at people with Parkinson’s - the sport has shown to have beneficial effects and can help improve daily living and motor symptoms.

The sessions start on November 5 at Cosmos Community Centre, St Andrews, between 11.15 and 12.15pm. Anyone interested can either just turn up on the day or email [email protected] for more information.

Brendan Hawdon, one of the St Andrews players wifh Parkinson's who won two doubles medals at the inaugural Scottish Parkinson 's Open Championships. (Pic: Submitted)

Mark Coxe, who chair sof the Fife branch of Parkinson's UK, explains the background and benefits he has found from taking up table tennis a year ago.

He said: “There have been numerous academic papers on the beneficial effects that table tennis has on people with Parkinson's. Researchers at the Fukuoka University School of Medicine in Japan concluded that "A table tennis program may improve activities of daily living and motor symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

“Having Parkinson's myself, I don't need scientists to tell me that. In fact, I get much more out of playing table tennis than they suggest. My motor symptoms have improved, especially when I am actually playing.

“My balance has improved as well as my hand eye coordination. I also used to suffer with the occasional bouts of depression, which can be a big part of having Parkinson's. The social interaction and comradery of joining the club in St Andrews are enormously beneficial to me. Not only through exercise, by playing table tennis, but socialising outside of the sports hall greatly improves my mental wellbeing. Having a reason to be somewhere is a great way to get you out of bed and motivated in the morning.”