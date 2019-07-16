Funding for Fife motorcycle charity

A Levenmouth charity has been awarded £42,803 from the Young Start Fund, as it continues to make the local community safer.

Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club (KORMC) will use the funds to offer off-road motorcycle coaching and teaching young people valuable life skills.

Programme co-ordinator David Paton said: “It is great news for our wee charity and we will continue to make our community safer by providing a safe and controlled areas to enjoy off road motorcycling and also providing education and awareness.

“Therefore reducing the amount of antisocial and the legal off-road riding in Levenmouth.

“We have already completed a joint nine-week programme in conjunction with Fife Fire and Rescue Service, Fife Police and youth work services.

“We are about to start another exciting programme in partnership with Brag Enterprises Levenmouth. This programme will involve group work and off-road motorcycling, but also it will involve building and designing a formula F24 electric car and racing it at East Fortune.

“The young people involved in this programme will receive a city and guilds qualification.”

For more details visit www.facebook.com/KingdomOffRoadMotorcycleClub.