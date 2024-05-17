Funding for flood hit homes in Cupar - five months after Storm Babet damage
and live on Freeview channel 276
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that recovery grants of £1500 will be made to households, and £3000 to businesses, finally bringing the Fife victims into line with the help given much earlier to people in Brechin who suffered similar upheaval.
The news has been welcomed by Willie Rennie MSP for North-East Fife, who has been pushing for financial help since the storms battered the area last November. He said an injustice “has been resolved.”
Confirmation of the financial help came from the First Minister in a letter to the MSP. Mr Swinney confirmed that funds will be made available to Fife Council to support households and businesses in Cupar flooded as a result of Storm Gerrit, on the same basis as the support provided to those worst affected by Storm Babet.
He said the Scottish Government was working with the local authority to finalise details of the application process and eligibility. In his letter he said: “We know that in the face of climate change improving flood resilience is one of the largest adaptation challenges we face. Responsibility for flood resilience is primarily that of the occupier of a property, and then for a local authority to consider community level resilience. It is only in extreme cases where local resources have been exhausted that the Scottish Government will provide support.
“In the particular case of Cupar, you will be glad to know that I have instructed my officials to work with Fife Council to provide the same level of support as was provided for those residents and businesses impacted by Storm Babet. As you will understand this process of awarding grants needs to be robust and so there will be a short delay as Fife Council put this in place, but I have been clear that this should be achieved as swiftly as possible.”
Mr Rennie said it was only right that Cupar residents got the same help as people in Brechin.
“If you have stinking, muddy flood water in your home you don’t care whether the Met Office judged it as an amber or yellow storm,” he said. “I have been determined to secure this small but important support for Cupar flood victims, but there is so much more I’m working on to prevent this from happening again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.