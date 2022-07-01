Funding initiative supports a Fife library’s musical instrument lending scheme

The scheme will enable people to borrow musical instruments to try in the same way that books are borrowed from the library.

They are being encouraged to back a scheme that lets people take out musical instruments in the same way they would borrow books.

The new service, based at Lochgelly’s Jennie Lee Library, means people will be able to try out an instrument without the expense of buying.

A crowdfunding page set up to support the initiative – called We Make Music Instrument Libraries – is accepting donations until Wednesday (July 8).

The Jenny Lee Library at Lochgelly Centre is one of nine libraries taking part in a pilot project, which is also being trialled in North Ayrshire and Edinburgh.

OnFife Libraries staff at Lochgelly have already accepted 40 unused or unwanted instruments following a public appeal in January.

These are being currently cleaned and repaired, ready to be put on the shelves.

Among the donations have been a number of guitars, keyboards and violins, as well as brass and electronic instruments.

The project group behind the scheme involves several groups, including St Andrews Music Participation, Tinderbox and the Music Education Partnership Group.

“The response to our appeal for instruments has been fantastic,” says Karen Taylor, the interim programme manager with OnFife. “All the money we raise will go towards buying, repairing and servicing donated instruments and getting them into the libraries in good condition.”