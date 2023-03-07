NHS Fife has been pursuing plans to build the facilities in Lochghelly and Kincardine, but, in an update this week, it said the Scottish Government adopting a phased approach to capital expenditure, means neither will be realised within the planned timescales.

The board has been working on both centres for a number of years

Initial agreement was approved by Scottish Government in January 2020, with outline business cases submitted in June 2022.

How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look

Following assessment from the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group additional detail was sought - and given - but now NHS Fife has been asked to re-submit the outline business cases with additional detail incorporated. That should be completed by April.

At the Scottish Parliament last week, Marie Todd MSP, Minister for public health, reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to replacing the centres, but confirmed that, due to the phased approach for funding capital projects, resources will likely be provided in the second half of this decade – it remains within the planned investment of £10 billion in health infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife’s director of public health, said: “This important project will enable us to bring together a range of health and wellbeing services – from GP practices and social care to community and voluntary services. This will allow us to deliver healthcare services with an emphasis on wellbeing and prevention in the heart of these communities.

“Work is already underway to prepare the full business case, however, as stated last week in Parliament, we have been advised that Scottish Government is adopting a phased approach to capital expenditure.

“We have been advised, therefore, that funding is unlikely to be released for the Lochgelly and Kincardine projects within the initially anticipated timescales and we remain in dialogue with the Scottish Government to clarify the project funding timeframe.”