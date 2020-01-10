Funding needed for new St Andrews community hub

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help turn a St Andrews building into a community hub.

The North East Fife Community Hub’s community asset transfer bid for the St David’s Centre was given the green light by Fife Council last year.

The organisation wants to use the building as a hub for local services, including the Council’s adult day services, the community cafe, clothing bank, and other groups which will be able to provide advice and support to local residents.

However, it now needs to raise funds for the purchase and renovation of the building.

It will cost £100,000 just for the purchase of the building, with other funding needed to cover the cost of vital repairs and staff wages.

The community hub has applied for funding from the Scottish Land Fund and will also be making applications to other trusts, as well as fundraising locally.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The community hub at St David’s will be a safe meeting space, providing positive activity with support and advice for the whole community.

“By sharing the building with the council and others, we will be able to maintain and improve the facility at St David’s and keep services running for the local community.

“Already we have a working partnership with Storehouse, the St Andrews foodbank.”

The community hub is now keen to get the views of locals.

An open day will be held at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church on January 22, 2pm, to find out more about the hub. An EGM will also be held at 6pm.

The community cafe runs every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm, with free refreshments and activities.