A community band’s ambitious plan to take over a former school building in Kirkcaldy has been given a financial boost.

Councillors at Kirkcaldy area committee’s meeting have agreed to contribute up to £20,000to carry out adaptations to the Glebe Park Centre which Dysart Colliery Silver Band wants to make its permanent home.

The work will help it secure a licence to occupy the long-closed venue while a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) is processed.

The band has teamed up with Kirkcaldy Gaming Society in an ambitious move to turn the centre, which has sat empty since it was last used as a COVID vaccine centre, into a community hub.

Glebe Park Centre could become the band's new home (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The B-listed historic building was built as East Primary School and later became St Marie's School.

More recently it operated as a community centre, and, earlier this year, was the subject of a possible base for Kirkcaldy Foodbank before it found new premises at Fife Council’s Park Road facility.

A report to the committee said: “The band has been trying to secure permanent premises for several years. It is a thriving and developing group. A recent development has led to a potential long-term partner to also use the building.

“There are some adaptations required before both groups can occupy including -a fire door changed to also be a lockable door for access and egress, alterations to an accessible toilet and the door into the squash court area widened to provide for wheelchair access.”

The silver band currently meets in St Bryce Kirk, but has been searching for a permanent home of its own at a time when it is busier than ever. Kirkcaldy Gaming Society currently operates out of The Hive, the town’s LGBT hub in Whytescauseway.