Funding secured to launch first adult ADHD support group in north-east Fife

The first adult ADHD support group for people in North-East Fife has announced a start date.

A six-month pilot launches at social enterprise café Zest in St Andrews on December 2, giving people local meeting point rather than travelling to groups based in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

The group will meet on the first Monday of each month, from 6:00m to 8:00pm, led by a qualified ADHD coach, and another facilitator, to equip participants with tools and strategies to manage ADHD in their daily life via workshops on building essential skills such as time management, organisational strategies, mindfulness and emotional regulation.

It came about after Lisa Cathro, owner of Zest - which trains young disabled people in hospitality skills - was on a Fife employability forum online and read about the many issues disabled people in the region face.

Zest owner Lisa Cathro (left) and Dundee & Angus ADHD Support Group CEO Alison Zerouk toast the coming launch of the group (Pic: Submitted)

Several users said a support group in North-East Fife for adults diagnosed with, or suspected of having, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) was needed because the existing groups are in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and they find them too hard to get to and the venues uncomfortable for them as they don’t know them.

Lisa secured £5,866 funding from The Kinburn Trust (St Andrews) charitable trust for a six-month pilot, and contacted Alison Zerouk, chief executive of the Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group to run it.

At the sessions, people will get the opportunity to share their experiences and coping strategies, learn more about ADHD and other support available as well as meet new people - reducing any isolation they may feel while they wait for diagnosis or live their lives with the condition.

The sessions, which will also include guest speakers, will be held in a relaxed atmosphere in the café after its usual customers have left. Anyone interested who’s not been to Zest before and nervous about going to a new place, is encouraged to pop into the cafe beforehand to get familiar with the layout and bring a friend or family member on the night, if they wish.

Lisa said: ”This six-month pilot is intended to gather data on what else is needed for this group so we can submit a further funding application to provide those extra needs.”