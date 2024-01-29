Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of £59,287 has been shared between the three projects, which offer something for all ages with jazz at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy; home-grown entertainment going on tour across Scotland and immersive dance shows for babies and toddlers.

Kirkcaldy-based Langtoun Jazz is set to kick off its 2024 programme with six concerts at the Old Kirk from spring to autumn as well as a three-day summer festival with performances at venues throughout Fife. The organisation’s mission is to spark collaboration between budding talents and seasoned players; foster connections with the newly revamed Adam Smith Theatre and to champion local causes, be it supporting charities or community initiatives.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Black, founder and treasurer of Langtoun Jazz, said: “Funding from Creative Scotland over the last three years has allowed us to present the very best of Scottish jazz in Kirkcaldy. It’s also enabled us to launch community initiatives and foster collaborations with other promoters, aiming for enhanced coordination of jazz activities throughout Scotland.

Colin Steele at Langtoun Jazz. (Pic: Gareth Surgey)

"It’s all about weaving a tapestry of musical mentorship and community engagement.”

Tickets are already on sale for the spring shows – Seonaid Aitken Grappelli Quintet, March 2; Ewan Hastie Trio, April 6 and Ali Watson Quartet, May 4.

Also receiving a share of the cash is Peekaboo Poncho, a fun and engaging dance and movement show for little ones.

Inspired by the game of peekaboo, hide and seek and beloved childhood toys, Peekaboo Poncho is created by costume designer Alison Brown.

Tae Sup wi' a Fifer has also received funding in the latest round of awards. (Pic: Dirk Verburg)

She said: “Peekaboo Poncho came to life during lockdown when Catherine Wheels Theatre Company offered the ‘Make Space’ fund to artists in Scotland to investigate new ways of creating and presenting children’s theatre.

"Further exposure from Imaginate (Edinburgh International Children’s Festival) and now funding gratefully received from Creative Scotland will allow for a one-week rehearsal period with an additional dancer, Alma Lindenhovius, and increase the capacity for the show to tour in the future, prior to its debut at Sweden’s Step Festival. The continued interest in the piece and the opportunity to tour it internationally is a huge source of pride and satisfaction for me.”

Popular club night, Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer, which started out at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre, is using funds to extend its reach further with Tae Sup On Tour.

The initiative was created by Fife singer songwriter James Yorkston. The funding will enable an eclectic ensemble of musicians, poets, writers and comedians to hit the road and perform in diverse venues across Scotland including Peebles, Inverness, St Andrews, Shetland and Crieff.

James siad: “The Open Fund has allowed me to programme and tour wonderfully eclectic nights of music and poetry, bringing household names and hidden gems to beautiful venues in parts of Scotland out with the central belt. I have found the local audiences hugely appreciative of having such high-quality work on their doorstep, and the performers themselves have been delighted to be able to take part in such distinctive and enticing multi-act tours."