Fundraiser for families who lost everything in devastating Lochgelly fire

Families who lost everything in a devastating fire which led to the demolition of a block of flats are to get help thanks to a community fundraiser.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The October blaze left the flats in Francis Street, Lochgelly, in such an unsafe condition they are to be bulldozed.

Now, one pub in the town has organised a fundraiser to help the families affected get through the Christmas period. The block of 12 flats suffered significant damage in the blaze, and although everyone escaped without injury, there was little they could salvage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West End bar Has set up a fundraising day including a charity concert on December 3. It gets underway at 200pm with a number of folk giving their time for free. The day includes a free jukebox, dominoes and karaoke along with a number of singers.

The fire led to the flats being torn down (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Amy Innes, who works at the bar, said: “It was important for us to do something for the people who lost their homes.”

Over £1300 has also been donated to a Just Giving page set up after the devastating fire. Local traders have also rallied round the event.