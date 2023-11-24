News you can trust since 1871
Fundraiser for families who lost everything in devastating Lochgelly fire

Families who lost everything in a devastating fire which led to the demolition of a block of flats are to get help thanks to a community fundraiser.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Nov 2023
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
The October blaze left the flats in Francis Street, Lochgelly, in such an unsafe condition they are to be bulldozed.

Now, one pub in the town has organised a fundraiser to help the families affected get through the Christmas period. The block of 12 flats suffered significant damage in the blaze, and although everyone escaped without injury, there was little they could salvage.

The West End bar Has set up a fundraising day including a charity concert on December 3. It gets underway at 200pm with a number of folk giving their time for free. The day includes a free jukebox, dominoes and karaoke along with a number of singers.

The fire led to the flats being torn down (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

Amy Innes, who works at the bar, said: “It was important for us to do something for the people who lost their homes.”

Over £1300 has also been donated to a Just Giving page set up after the devastating fire. Local traders have also rallied round the event.

Two people - a man and a woman - have appeared in court in connection with the blaze.

