Fundraiser launched after fire devastates community minibus

A fundraising campaign has been launched after a fire devastated a minibus used to transport community groups.

The vehicle, owned by Leven-based social enterprise MyBUS, was destroyed early on Saturday morning in Methil.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service tackled the fire and no one was injured.

MyBUS has been forced to cancel one outing as a result of the fire, which has been blamed on vandals. The 16-seater was the biggest of the six buses owned by MyBUS and used to help around 20 community groups in the area.

It was used to take pupils to Hyndhead School in Buckhaven every day, as well as delivering food and transporting people to lunch clubs.

As well as having the biggest seating capacity, the bus also had the most space for wheelchairs and other aids.

Mary Parry, director and founder, has found a second-hand bus for £11,000, and a fundraising page has been set up to help MyBUS secure the funding.

Mary was alerted to the fire on Saturday morning. “My son was working night shift from home,” she said. “He phoned me to say the bus was on fire.

“I could sit and burst into tears but I’ve work to do. We’ve been building this for 10 years and then someone goes and does this. All these buses were bought by ourselves.

“Nobody can believe it. Our volunteers can’t believe someone would do something like this. Any donations and any support would be greatly appreciated.”

MyBUS, which offers affordable and accessible transport to dozens of groups, celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year. The group also runs other projects in the Levenmouth community.

To support the fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/community-transport-replacement-bus-after-a-fire.