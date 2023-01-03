Fundraisers' New Year loony dook for Fife charity Nourish
A group of fundraisers braved the icy cold Forth on Sunday morning to raise cash for a local charity.
The group of nine ran into the water at Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Beach on New Year’s Day for their own loony dook to raise money for Nourish Family Support Centre. The charity provides support and advice to those families living across Fife with children who have additional support needs.
The event was the charity’s first fundraiser of the year. Among those taking the plunge into the cold water were staff and volunteers from the charity as they helped raise essential funds for the community hub and foodbank.
To donate to their fundraising click here.