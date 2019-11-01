Fundraisers run around Leuchars Station runway for Maggie’s Fife

Runners took part in a unique fundraiser last week to raise money for Maggie’s Fife.

Around 70 people took part in Maggie’s Runway Run-Around, which took place at Leuchars Station runway, raising funds for the cancer support centre in Kirkcaldy.

Runners enjoyed stunning views of the Fife coast while taking in crash walls, bunkers and aircraft hangers. The participants were cheered across the finish line by the Army cadets and volunteers and were presented with a medal and Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut.

Olivia Slater, from sponsor Smith Anderson Group LTD, said: “What a super day. Our team really enjoyed taking part.

“As a business we have been supporting Maggie’s for the last decade and we love to be able to sponsor Maggie’s events locally.

“Our people are always willing to take part in fund raising and have been involved with Maggie’s at every level and have benefited from the support of the centre in many ways.”

Centre fundraising manager Tu Edwards added: “This was a fantastic event and would not be possible without the support we received from Leuchars Station and our sponsors Smith Anderson and Panda Print.

“I would also like to say a big thanks to all the participants, our volunteers, Jenni Young, Marbles Entertainment, Paul Cranston Photography, Fisher and Donaldson and Ally Tulleth Fitness Instructor for their help.

“Runway Run-Around is a great event and we are delighted with the positive feedback it has received.”

Maggie’s Fife relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres and to develop its unique, high-quality programme of support.

The charity aims to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.