Fundraising campaign to help young adults in Cupar

A Cupar social entrepreneur has launched a fundraising campaign to provide free wellbeing support to 200 young adults over the course of 2020.

With half of mental health problems beginning before the age of 14 and three quarters by the age of 24, Alvina Menzies, owner of Enlighten, Cupar, says self care and wellbeing has never been more important.

Alvina has been providing wellbeing mentoring services over the last year at the health and wellbeing hub on Bonnygate. The hub provides access, information and signposting to a variety of holistic services and activities for self-care, health, wellbeing and personal development, all promoting positive mental health, as well as a space to hire.

In total, 14 hours of free wellbeing consultations have already been provided to four members of the community via introduction from the social prescription service Community Connections Cupar.

A further ten individuals have been supported via drop-in services.

Alvina uses her knowledge, guidance and experience to highlight the importance of self care from an emotional wellbeing perspective, provides tips and tools to build resilience and empower personal growth.

“I have personally seen the negative impact poor mental health can have for young adults in the workplace throughout my 24-year career in financial services and have had to work through certain challenges within my own family,” Alvina said.

“Emotional disorders, particularly anxiety and depression, are on the rise and public services do not have the capacity to help all those in need of support.”

You can show your support by donating, or if you are a business you could sponsor a workshop or hold lunch and learns for your own teams, workplace or group, which automatically sponsors a workshop for ten young adults.

The initial crowdfunding campaign ends on January 12 and if successful will also receive 50 per cent match funding from RBS Back Her Business initiative – www.crowdfunding.co.uk/200youths2020.

For more information visit the Facebook page ‘Alvina Menzies – Self Care & Wellbeing Mentor’.