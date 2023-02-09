Fundraising page set up to support family of Fife firefighter Barry Martin

Firefighter Barry Martin

Organisers of the JustGiving page are hoping to raise around £10,000 to help the family of Barry Martin, who died days after he was injured in a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh on January 23.

The fundraising page, which has already received thousands of pounds of donations, said all the money raised would go to “benefit Barry’s wife Shelley and family”.

Mr Martin, 38, was called with his colleagues to the Jenners building on January 23 after reports of flames and smoke coming from the building. He was among five firefighters taken to hospital following the incident. While four were discharged after receiving treatment for burns and smoke inhalation, Mr Martin remained in a critical condition after the fire. It was announced on January 27 that he had died from his injuries.

The JustGiving page has been set up by the Fireaway Retirees Club, which is an independent group comprising of over 400 retired firefighters, control and support staff of the old Lothian and Borders Fire Service.

The page has already reached £4765 – almost half of its £9998 target.