Fundraising raffle for Burntisland Harbour Access Trust proves a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 50 prizes were donated for the fundraising draw by local businesses and individuals.

The lucky winners of all the prizes were chosen on Saturday when Burntisland’s Citizen of the Year, Tom Courts, drew the raffle at the town’s Big Green Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge variety of prizes were up for grabs, including a star prize of a £500 holiday voucher courtesy of the town’s travel agent Travel Island by Sue.

The fundraising raffle for Burntisland Harbour Access Trust took place on Saturday at the town's monthly Big Green Market.

A spokesperson for BHAT said: “The BHAT raffle, drawn on Saturday, was a great success. We raised sufficient funds to pay our legal fees as well as raising our profile.

“Great support from businesses and public alike showed the community is still very passionate about getting the docks ‘unlocked’ again.

“Thank you to the Big Green Market for hosting us, Tom Courts for drawing the raffle and Travel Island by Sue for all their support.”