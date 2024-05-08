Fundraising raffle for Burntisland Harbour Access Trust proves a huge success
More than 50 prizes were donated for the fundraising draw by local businesses and individuals.
The lucky winners of all the prizes were chosen on Saturday when Burntisland’s Citizen of the Year, Tom Courts, drew the raffle at the town’s Big Green Market.
A huge variety of prizes were up for grabs, including a star prize of a £500 holiday voucher courtesy of the town’s travel agent Travel Island by Sue.
A spokesperson for BHAT said: “The BHAT raffle, drawn on Saturday, was a great success. We raised sufficient funds to pay our legal fees as well as raising our profile.
“Great support from businesses and public alike showed the community is still very passionate about getting the docks ‘unlocked’ again.
“Thank you to the Big Green Market for hosting us, Tom Courts for drawing the raffle and Travel Island by Sue for all their support.”
The organisers are currently in the process of distributing the prizes. A list of winners can be found on the Burntisland Harbour Access Trust’s Facebook page.
