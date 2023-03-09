The charity is looking to recruit around 200 people with part and full-time roles as well as seasonal and year-round positions.

The work includes sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to sign up and donate.

Lucy Hampson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager at the RNLI, said: ‘Our roles are the perfect fit for anyone who is friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone. It really is a vital role, sharing safety advice with thousands of beach visitors every summer, as well as inspiring them to support our work with a donation.

Kinghorn lifeboat