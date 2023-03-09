Fundraising roles launched to support RNLI’s work in Fife
Applications are now open to become a face to face fundraiser to support the RNLI’s work in Fife.
The charity is looking to recruit around 200 people with part and full-time roles as well as seasonal and year-round positions.
The work includes sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to sign up and donate.
Lucy Hampson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager at the RNLI, said: ‘Our roles are the perfect fit for anyone who is friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone. It really is a vital role, sharing safety advice with thousands of beach visitors every summer, as well as inspiring them to support our work with a donation.
‘We provide full, high-quality training to make sure that all our fundraisers feel confident and capable of being a lifesaving ambassador. I’d encourage anyone, no matter what career you are considering, to take up the challenge and apply.”
Visit RNLI.org/FundraiserJobs