News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Fundraising to keep Kinghorn blooming with Mile o Money

Volunteers with Kinghorn in Bloom held their annual Mile o Money fundraiser in the village at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST
Kinghorn in Bloom volunteers Linda Miller, Barbara Page, Carol Campbell and Linda Foster at the Mile o Money fundraiser on the village's High Street on Saturday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Kinghorn in Bloom volunteers Linda Miller, Barbara Page, Carol Campbell and Linda Foster at the Mile o Money fundraiser on the village's High Street on Saturday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Kinghorn in Bloom volunteers Linda Miller, Barbara Page, Carol Campbell and Linda Foster at the Mile o Money fundraiser on the village's High Street on Saturday. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The event, which sees locals invited to empty the spare change from their purses and pockets and add it to a line of coins on the High Street, raised £292.30 on Saturday. It is one of a number of fundraising events organised by the group each year to help raise cash to enable the volunteers to continue their work in looking after the village’s flower beds and pots. Organisers would like to thank all those who took part on Saturday and donated their spare change.

Related topics:KinghornOrganisers