The event, which sees locals invited to empty the spare change from their purses and pockets and add it to a line of coins on the High Street, raised £292.30 on Saturday. It is one of a number of fundraising events organised by the group each year to help raise cash to enable the volunteers to continue their work in looking after the village’s flower beds and pots. Organisers would like to thank all those who took part on Saturday and donated their spare change.