Funds to restore two historic Fife sites

The Pittenweem Tolbooth Steeple.

The Royal Burgh of Pittenweem and District Community Council has been awareded £11,938 as part of a project to restore and maintain the Pittenweem Tolbooth Steeple building.

The funding will support the restoration of three clockfaces of the iconic A-listed tower. The tower dates to 1588 and remains one of the most significant buildings in Pittenweem.

Meanwhile, Crail Preservation Society has been awarded £10,000 to restore the historic medieval Mercat Cross in the Marketgate of Crail. An information board explaining the significance of the Mercat Cross will also be installed, as well as bollards to prevent traffic collision

The two schemes are just some of the latest projects set to benefit from funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Historic Environment Support Fund is used to support various one-off, heritage-related projects in Scotland and has been running since 2016, with over £1 million distributed since it was launched.

Funding is awarded to projects which use the historic environment to make a positive difference to their local area, supporting local economies, inspiring and engaging communities with the rich heritage on their doorstep, and ensuring that the historic buildings that give places their distinct character are protected and managed for future generations.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “I am delighted to announce this funding which has been awarded to a varied range of fantastic projects.

"Whether it’s through empowering volunteers with new skills, enabling people to engage with their local heritage in new and accessible ways, or providing opportunities for groups and individuals that are sometimes harder to reach, each project has the ability to impact communities up and down the country.”