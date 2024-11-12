Furniture donation as Burntisland first aid charity moves into first ever home

A Burntisland based charity which has been providing first aid training and support at events across Fife and further afield for the last 20 years has been donated free furniture after moving into its first ever home.

Burntisland First Aid Services Trust recently moved into the town’s former police station on the High Street giving the charity a place to call home for the first time.

Now broadband provider, GoFibre, has donated office furniture and a flat screen television to support the its efforts. It will kit out the kitchen, breakout area and the reception area in the new premises.

The donation was to support the charity’s vital work and to mark a special charity tariff now available to eligible organisations in the region.

Alex MacDonald, chairman at Burntisland First Aid, welcomes the furniture donations (Pic: Submitted)

Alex MacDonald, chairman at Burntisland First Aid, said: "GoFibre has really made a difference to us. With their charity tariff and recent donation of furniture to our new training centre, they’ve made a massive difference in the services that we can provide. Signing up to their full fibre broadband has provided us with reliable, high-quality connections that have made running our charity far smoother.” The charity tariff, which sees a discount on full fibre packages, is open to any eligible organisation. More details at [email protected]

Mr Macdonald added: “We’d encourage any charities in Fife and beyond to take advantage of the charity tariff that is available right now – you’ll notice the quality difference in broadband right away, and the money you save can be put to good use elsewhere.”

Burntisland First Aid offers lifesaving training to local residents interested in safeguarding their community. The charity is made up of volunteers who provide training courses in first aid and other life saving techniques. It also runs an independent ambulance service, crewed by qualified volunteers, which enables them to provide comprehensive services at off-road or indoor events within a 100-mile radius of the town. It has already run its first training course at its new premises – on emergency paediatric first aid – and an evening class in first aid at work is also underway.

Sam Calvert, Chief Revenue Officer at GoFibre, said: “Fife charities like Burntisland First Aid are making such a huge difference in the community with the range of expertise they offer – their courses could literally save a life. We’re proud to help them kit out their new HQ.”