The future of Kirkcaldy’s Polish Club has been secured after a deal for the community to purchase the building has been completed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bennochy House building in the town’s Bennochy Court, known better locally as The Polish Club, will now continue to run as a community asset and hub after it was acquired by charity, the Bennochy Community Hub SCIO.

The future of the building had looked uncertain in May 2021 when its previous London-based owners had planned to put it on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move sparked the launch of a community driven campaign to save the building and its part in the town’s history.

The deal for Bennochy House in Kirkcaldy - known better as The Polish Club - to be bought by local charity Bennochy Community Hub SCIO has now been completed.

The club was founded by Polish veterans who were unable to return home after the Second World War. Seventy years on, the club is still a cultural and social hub for the soldiers’ descendants as well as a new generation of Polish migrants.

It also acts as a busy community hub, with a number of groups and clubs calling it home.

More than 3000 people responded to the calls to help save it signing a petition in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in April last year a £300,000 grant from the Scottish Land Fund paved the way for a community buy-out.

Now, the building is finally owned by the charity, Bennochy Community Hub SCIO, established by locals in the town and it will continue to operate as a social and recreational centre.

John Hamilton, trustee of Bennochy Community Hub, said: “The trustees of Bennochy Community Hub SCIO (Kirkcaldy Polish Club) are pleased to announce that, after prolonged negotiations, our charity has purchased Bennochy House from the previous London based owners.

"Acquiring Bennochy House for the charity was made possible by a very generous grant from the Scottish Land Fund which is committed to bringing local assets into local ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The purchase secures the future of Bennochy House – for the last 70 years known locally as “The Polish Club” – as a valuable community asset and home to a wide range of local charities and social projects.

“Bennochy House will now continue to provide a focal point to commemorate and honour those Poles who during World War II trained in Fife and fought for the allies but after the war being unable to go back to Poland made their home here.”

The Polish Club is home to a Polish Saturday school, which teaches 60 children every week and it serves Polish meals on a Sunday.

It is also home to the Curnie Club, which helps people who are isolated in the community and the Paratroopers Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club hosts its concerts there, attracting musicians from across the UK and USA.

Mr Hamilton said the ‘Polish Ex-Servicemen’s Club’ has “morphed into a community hub run by volunteers” providing a venue for parties and dances; conferences and meetings; The Saturday Polish School; the local Polish Scout troop, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club; Curnie Clubs; Flourish with Nature Project; allotments and much more.