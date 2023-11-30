Future of Kirkcaldy's Polish Club safe after charity buys building
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bennochy House building in the town’s Bennochy Court, known better locally as The Polish Club, will now continue to run as a community asset and hub after it was acquired by charity, the Bennochy Community Hub SCIO.
The future of the building had looked uncertain in May 2021 when its previous London-based owners had planned to put it on the market.
The move sparked the launch of a community driven campaign to save the building and its part in the town’s history.
The club was founded by Polish veterans who were unable to return home after the Second World War. Seventy years on, the club is still a cultural and social hub for the soldiers’ descendants as well as a new generation of Polish migrants.
It also acts as a busy community hub, with a number of groups and clubs calling it home.
More than 3000 people responded to the calls to help save it signing a petition in 2021.
And in April last year a £300,000 grant from the Scottish Land Fund paved the way for a community buy-out.
Now, the building is finally owned by the charity, Bennochy Community Hub SCIO, established by locals in the town and it will continue to operate as a social and recreational centre.
John Hamilton, trustee of Bennochy Community Hub, said: “The trustees of Bennochy Community Hub SCIO (Kirkcaldy Polish Club) are pleased to announce that, after prolonged negotiations, our charity has purchased Bennochy House from the previous London based owners.
"Acquiring Bennochy House for the charity was made possible by a very generous grant from the Scottish Land Fund which is committed to bringing local assets into local ownership.
“The purchase secures the future of Bennochy House – for the last 70 years known locally as “The Polish Club” – as a valuable community asset and home to a wide range of local charities and social projects.
“Bennochy House will now continue to provide a focal point to commemorate and honour those Poles who during World War II trained in Fife and fought for the allies but after the war being unable to go back to Poland made their home here.”
The Polish Club is home to a Polish Saturday school, which teaches 60 children every week and it serves Polish meals on a Sunday.
It is also home to the Curnie Club, which helps people who are isolated in the community and the Paratroopers Association.
Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club hosts its concerts there, attracting musicians from across the UK and USA.
Mr Hamilton said the ‘Polish Ex-Servicemen’s Club’ has “morphed into a community hub run by volunteers” providing a venue for parties and dances; conferences and meetings; The Saturday Polish School; the local Polish Scout troop, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club; Curnie Clubs; Flourish with Nature Project; allotments and much more.
He added: “The Bennochy Community Hub is open to all so please come and join us.”