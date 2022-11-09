It is marking the day with an open event at its Oswald Road base on Friday from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

It will feature photos and videos of the events held there, and the chance to meet the people behind it.

The Gallatown hub was the second site launched in town by the YMCA.

The Gallatown Hub has been a success since opening a year ago

New chief executive, Fiona Sword, said it had been a big success with the community.

She said: “It has really gone from strength to strength. We’ve got a community cafe that’s open to anyone who wants to use it. It’s becoming more and more popular with members of the public, as well as with all the different groups that run out of the hub”.

The hub is also home to Gallatown Bike Hub’s Birds with Bikes and the Friday Fix-It men’s mental health group.

Fiona added: “All these different groups are very interconnected in one way or another, and we want to celebrate that on Friday.”

YMCA CEO Fiona Sword

There has been a push to vary the services the hub offers, including the creation of an over-65s club, but its most pressing issues has been the cost of living crisis, and the hub is one of a number of organisations looking to operate a warm space.