Gallatown YMCA hub in Kirkcaldy to celebrate first anniversary with open day
The first anniversary of the Gallatown hub in Kirkcaldy will be celebrated this week.
It is marking the day with an open event at its Oswald Road base on Friday from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.
It will feature photos and videos of the events held there, and the chance to meet the people behind it.
The Gallatown hub was the second site launched in town by the YMCA.
Most Popular
New chief executive, Fiona Sword, said it had been a big success with the community.
She said: “It has really gone from strength to strength. We’ve got a community cafe that’s open to anyone who wants to use it. It’s becoming more and more popular with members of the public, as well as with all the different groups that run out of the hub”.
The hub is also home to Gallatown Bike Hub’s Birds with Bikes and the Friday Fix-It men’s mental health group.
Fiona added: “All these different groups are very interconnected in one way or another, and we want to celebrate that on Friday.”
There has been a push to vary the services the hub offers, including the creation of an over-65s club, but its most pressing issues has been the cost of living crisis, and the hub is one of a number of organisations looking to operate a warm space.
Fiona said: “When we opened a year ago we couldn't have imagined the levels of fuel poverty and the issues we’d be facing. It's all about understanding why people need to use services like this - and looking at ways we can help support them.”