Gaming society gears up for Kirkcaldy’s first-ever Epic Dungeons & Dragons event
Kirkcaldy Gaming Society will host the event at the Hive LGBT+ Hub, situated on Whytescauseway near the High Street on Sunday, March 17. The Paladin's Emancipation, a D&D Epic hosted by Kirkcaldy Gaming Society, will run between 1:000pm and 6:00pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and can be purchased from: https://www.kirkcaldygamingsociety.co.uk/events/akgsdndepic
The gaming society describes the event as: "A legendary warrior thought lost has been found. A desperate attempt to free him is planned. The party will discover that it takes a hero to save a hero." It takes place in the Baldur's Gate setting, the same setting as the extremely popular 'Baldur's Gate 3' which was released on PC in 2023.
Dungeons and Dragons, or D&D as it is commonly known, is a tabletop fantasy roleplaying game where players create characters and embark on adventures using Game Masters and Dungeon Masters as guides.
Matthew Callaghan, spokesperson, said: “This is a D&D game on a massive scale, played over multiple tables with multiple Game Masters. One of our founders; Stewart Ness, was the lead designer for this event and will ensure that everything runs smoothly. This is the first-ever D&D Epic Adventure to run in Kirkcaldy and we have over 50 players and staff coming from all over Fife to our very own Lang Toun.”
Kirkcaldy Gaming Society was formed in early 2023 and is a non-profit group dedicated to ensuring that Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area have access to an inclusive, welcoming and comfortable space where all kinds of games can be played.