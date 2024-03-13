Gaming society gears up for Kirkcaldy’s first-ever Epic Dungeons & Dragons event

What is thought to be the first-ever Dungeons and Dragons Epic Adventure event in Kirkcaldy will take place next week.
By Callum McCormack
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT
Kirkcaldy Gaming Society will host the event at the Hive LGBT+ Hub, situated on Whytescauseway near the High Street on Sunday, March 17. The Paladin's Emancipation, a D&D Epic hosted by Kirkcaldy Gaming Society, will run between 1:000pm and 6:00pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and can be purchased from: https://www.kirkcaldygamingsociety.co.uk/events/akgsdndepic

The gaming society describes the event as: "A legendary warrior thought lost has been found. A desperate attempt to free him is planned. The party will discover that it takes a hero to save a hero." It takes place in the Baldur's Gate setting, the same setting as the extremely popular 'Baldur's Gate 3' which was released on PC in 2023.

Dungeons and Dragons, or D&D as it is commonly known, is a tabletop fantasy roleplaying game where players create characters and embark on adventures using Game Masters and Dungeon Masters as guides.

The event will be held at Kirkcaldy's Hive LGBT+ Hub on Whytecauseway (Pic: Submitted)The event will be held at Kirkcaldy's Hive LGBT+ Hub on Whytecauseway (Pic: Submitted)
The event will be held at Kirkcaldy's Hive LGBT+ Hub on Whytecauseway (Pic: Submitted)

Matthew Callaghan, spokesperson, said: “This is a D&D game on a massive scale, played over multiple tables with multiple Game Masters. One of our founders; Stewart Ness, was the lead designer for this event and will ensure that everything runs smoothly. This is the first-ever D&D Epic Adventure to run in Kirkcaldy and we have over 50 players and staff coming from all over Fife to our very own Lang Toun.”

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society was formed in early 2023 and is a non-profit group dedicated to ensuring that Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area have access to an inclusive, welcoming and comfortable space where all kinds of games can be played.

