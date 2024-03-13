Gaming society gears up for Kirkcaldy’s first-ever Epic Dungeons & Dragons event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society will host the event at the Hive LGBT+ Hub, situated on Whytescauseway near the High Street on Sunday, March 17. The Paladin's Emancipation, a D&D Epic hosted by Kirkcaldy Gaming Society, will run between 1:000pm and 6:00pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and can be purchased from: https://www.kirkcaldygamingsociety.co.uk/events/akgsdndepic

The gaming society describes the event as: "A legendary warrior thought lost has been found. A desperate attempt to free him is planned. The party will discover that it takes a hero to save a hero." It takes place in the Baldur's Gate setting, the same setting as the extremely popular 'Baldur's Gate 3' which was released on PC in 2023.

Dungeons and Dragons, or D&D as it is commonly known, is a tabletop fantasy roleplaying game where players create characters and embark on adventures using Game Masters and Dungeon Masters as guides.

The event will be held at Kirkcaldy's Hive LGBT+ Hub on Whytecauseway (Pic: Submitted)

Matthew Callaghan, spokesperson, said: “This is a D&D game on a massive scale, played over multiple tables with multiple Game Masters. One of our founders; Stewart Ness, was the lead designer for this event and will ensure that everything runs smoothly. This is the first-ever D&D Epic Adventure to run in Kirkcaldy and we have over 50 players and staff coming from all over Fife to our very own Lang Toun.”