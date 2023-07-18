Gaming society's first Founders Day event benefits charities around Fife

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society raised more than £1000 with its Founders Day event held earlier this month. It saw tabletop, card and computer gamers come together at The Hive LGBT+ hub in the Lang Toun for a day of fun filled events.

Gavin Webster, from the society said: “It was a really good atmosphere all day. It had that kind of ambient noise of people just enjoying themselves”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst game demos, role-playing games and a Street Fighter 6 tournament, the event also held a raffle and sealed auction to raise money for its charities.

The event was held at Kirkcaldy's The Hive LGBT+ hub (Pic: Submitted)

The society has been based out of the Hive since the closure of Kingdom Comics in the High Street, and used the event as a way of saying thank you to the space.

In total, four charities will benefit from the fundraiser. The Hive (Kirkcaldy’s LGBTQ+ Hub), Cancer Research, Canine Welfare and Training and Kirkcaldy Gaming Society itself will each receive £260.

Gavin was keen to thank those who attended for their generosity. He said the day was also an opportunity to engage with new people who share the groups interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin said: “Thanks to everyone that came out. It was a really good day. It helped us engage with people that haven't necessarily been in touch before. So it's kind of grown our visibility. Overall it was a really good day”.

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society formed five months ago with the aim of providing a “safe and inclusive space” for people to come together and play games. The group runs sessions focusing on a number of different gaming styles including roleplaying, tabletop and card games.

Next, the group is looking to eventually get charitable status and move into its own space. However, for the moment Gavin said The Hive is a perfect location.