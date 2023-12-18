Gates open to Kirkcaldy playpark after £250,000 transformation
The work to transform the facility at Ravenscraig Park has been completed, and the playpark is now a safe environment for children of all ages and abilities, and features state of the art equipment including a wheelchair roundabout, inclusive seesaw, and full support swing. It also has engaging activities including chime poles, an embankment slide and climbing nets and units.
The work was funded by Fife Council and the Scottish Government, and has replaced equipment that has gradually been removed over the last few years as it reached the end of its safe operational life.
Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said: “It’s great to see the play area open. As a council we’re committed to providing good play value for children of different ages and needs, and to make sure that our public parks and the Kingdom’s greenspace continues to provide financially sustainable and varied opportunities for outdoor play.
“Our commitment to inclusivity shines in this thoughtfully designed space, featuring accessible play equipment, sensory friendly elements, and a welcoming environment for children of diverse abilities. We believe it will be a cherished destination for families seeking a fun day out for many years to come.
“I’m also looking to set up a development group in the new year so we can create a plan for the future development of this great community asset.”
New seating and picnic tables have also been installed and access to the play equipment has been improved with the use of rubber safety surfacing to most of the area.