The turnout at each of Fife’s four constituencies have been reported, with huge drops across the Kingdom.

Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy recorded a turnout of 56.96%, a fall of around 8% compared to 2019 when Neale Hanvey was elected to the seat. However, it looks like he will not be returned, with Melanie Ward his likely successor.

In Glenrothes & Mid Fife, there was a drop of around 12% against 2019. The turnout was announced as 51.33% in the seat which was won by the departing Peter Grant in 2019. Jenny Gilruth called the seat too close to call, with Labour’s Richard Baker hopeful of taking it.

North East Fife, where the Lib Dems are confident of breaking through what could be a Labour sweep, reported a turnout of 61.47%. That’s down a staggering 13% from 2019, when 75.3% turned out. Wendy Chamberlain will be hopeful of retaining her seat there.