Geordie Munro: New fundraiser to create definitive version of Kirkcaldy's song

David Latto (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Now Geordie Munro is being re-recorded, and transformed from its Scottish country roots.Singer-songwriter David Latto has launched an online crowdfunder to give it a new sound for 2021, and hopes the teams and their fans rally round.

He has already recorded a version of it complete with a video filmed on the pitch at Stark’s Park broadcast on BBC’s A View From The Terrace programme, but wants to give it full production.

The song has been recorded and performed by a number of renowned Scottish performers, including the Alexander brothers and Callum Kennedy, and is often attributed to the latter - but others point to it being the original work of singer-songwriter David Haggart.

In the 1990s, the late Dennis Alexander performed it as Crooked Jack, and even took Raith Rovers team into the studios to capture a version of it on his much loved ‘Singing The Blues’ tape.

It’s also one of the very few songs to namecheck Kirkcaldy and in good company - the other one was penned by The Beatles for the ‘White’ Album with the Lang Toun mentioned in Cry Baby Cry, with the lyric going on to become the name of the pub, the Duchess of Kirkcaldy.

David said: “We did a version in the studio, but it really needs the big production.

“Someone on Twitter suggested doing an online crowdfunder to raise funds to make it happen.

“I have worked with a producer in the Borders who has a great reputation for making tracks sound really huge - it’d be perfect if we can go there and record a really big and different version from the take on Geordie Munro that most people will know.”

David appreciates all the support he has had from Rovers, and hopes are high his version could become the definitive one used on match days - and also heard over the PA at Flyers’ games.

“There isn’t a lot of musical love for Kirkcaldy in many lyrics, so it’d great if the clubs got behind it and helped make this happen,” he added.

Click here to donate: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/davidlatto1883/lets-get-geordie-munro-properly-recorded

