The week-long festival, organised by Greener Kirkcaldy, is taking place for a third year in a row from Saturday, August 28 to Sunday, September 5 with a range of activities for all ages and abilities.

It will include a wide range of free events for complete beginners, to families, to cycling enthusiasts - there will be something for everyone.

Through the festival, Greener Kirkcaldy aims to encourage participants to drive less and cycle more by showing off local cycle routes, help people meet other cyclists, and give locals the skills and confidence to get out on their bikes and explore Kirkcaldy.

Susan Jeynes, festival organiser and active travel development worker, said: “The Kirkcaldy Cycling festival is an excellent opportunity to get people of all ages on their bikes in a week full of activity. The programme highlights some of the cycling projects we are already doing at Greener Kirkcaldy and our community bike shop Lang Toun Cycles on a regular basis, as well as fun family activities.”

The programme timetable is: Sat, August 28, 10am-12.45pm – Bikeability Games for P4-7 (two sessions, one starting at 10am, one at 11.30am); Mon, August 30, 6.30-8pm – Couch to 5 miles bike ride;

Wed, September 1, 5-8pm – Fix a Flat bike maintenance class; Thurs, September 2, 6.30-8pm – Bike and Blether (ride for ladies and non-binary people); Fri, September 3, 2-4pm – Cycle Care – Wash and Lubricate bike maintenance class; Sat, September 4, 12-4pm – Family Fun Day and Sun, September 5, 10.30am-12:30pm – Social Bike Ride

The Family Fun Day will offer a range of activities for adults and children alike incuding a bike track; Learn to Ride sessions for kids; free bike checks and basic repairs and bike-powered activities.

Andrea Elder, festival communications and events co-ordinator, will be leading the Bike and Blether ride.

She said: “We hope offering a ride for non-male riders will encourage participants to feel less pressure, have a sense of camaraderie and have a chat in a friendly, supportive atmosphere.”

Greener Kirkcaldy are looking forward to welcome everyone along to explore Kirkcaldy by bike and cycle more.

