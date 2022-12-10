LinkLiving switched on the giant stars at its West Bridge Mill base as part of its ‘Sponsor The Sparkle’ campaign.

They were switched on with festive cheer, Christmas songs and mince pies on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said “I’m delighted that LinkLiving will be able to provide extra support to those who need it most, thanks to the ongoing success of our Sponsor the Sparkle Christmas campaign.

Link Living's West Bridge Mill HQ in Kirkcaldy

“I want to thank everyone who sponsored a star, your generous donations will help the people we support have a fantastic Christmas and receive the assistance they desperately need.”