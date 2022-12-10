Giant festive stars light up Kirkcaldy charity’s building
A social care charity in Kirkcaldy has lit up its building for Christmas.
LinkLiving switched on the giant stars at its West Bridge Mill base as part of its ‘Sponsor The Sparkle’ campaign.
They were switched on with festive cheer, Christmas songs and mince pies on Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Smith, chief executive, said “I’m delighted that LinkLiving will be able to provide extra support to those who need it most, thanks to the ongoing success of our Sponsor the Sparkle Christmas campaign.
“I want to thank everyone who sponsored a star, your generous donations will help the people we support have a fantastic Christmas and receive the assistance they desperately need.”
Linkliving provides support to help people who have experienced difficult times. Its approach focuses on the belief that people can be supported in turning negative life experiences into positive skills which enable them to have the best life possible.