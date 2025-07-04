Giant mural of Adam Smith in his home town of Kirkcaldy is an instant hit

The biggest mural in Kirkcaldy town centre has been unveiled - and it has become an instant hit.

The scaffolding came down from artist Kerry Wilson’s latest work to reveal a young Adam Smith looking out to the Forth where the sight of ships arriving from across to trade in the Lang Toun inspired his renowned work, The Wealth of Nations.

Kerry, who lives in Kirkcaldy, is renowned for her giant murals in Cowdenbeath.

Her work now adorns a gable end in the east end of the High Street, right next to what was once The Enlightenment which was run by the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

Kerry Wilson's giant mural of Adam Smith can be found in the east end of the High Street in his home town of Kirkcaldy (Pic: Adam Smith Global Foundation)

She said: “It has not been easy working on this one and it took longer than I hoped because of difficulty working from the scaffolding and contending with variable weather. I am always a bit nervous when my work is unveiled so I have been delighted by the response that it is receiving.”

The first pictures were snapped and shared on social media within minutes of the scaffolding coming down, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

It was Kerry’s suggestion to depict Smith as a young boy in his home town - the globally renowned philosopher and economist was born on Kirkcaldy’s High Street in 1723 and grew up in the town, but the only pictures of him seem to be as an old man.

The mural was backed with funding and sponsorship from the Kirkcaldy Lottery, Fife Council, Blair Scaffolding and the Adam Smith Global Foundation.

It is the latest artwork to be added to the High Street with other works covering up the frontage of shabby buildings which have stood empty for many years after big retailers left town.

The aim is to create a better environment for visitors and residents, while a ‘Whit’s Goan On?” billboard created by Kirkcaldy artist Lisa Graef - known as Painty Lisa - has created a place for groups and promoters to showcase forthcoming events.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery is now turning its attention to the exterior of the former Clydesdale Bank which has become another shabby eyesore.

Work has also started on the former Clydesdale Bank which has become a major eyesore.

The doors have been shut since the bank quit town in 2014, and the building has since been sold but remains unoccupied.

A spokesman for the lottery said: “The building faces you as you come down Kirk Wynd and needed to be addressed, especially as it is on the Britain in Bloom judging route.

“This is a low cost quick-fix project. We have enlisted volunteers to prepare and paint the façade. Great local organisations such as Growing Kirkcaldy are doing so much to improve the town and we are happy to help where we can.

“We have other projects planned – both in the High Street, and in the wider Kirkcaldy area so we are always looking for volunteers and also sponsors for our projects.”

The more locals who play the lottery, the more funds it can raise for future projects.

It carries a £25,000 jackpot - last week’s top prize of £2000 was won by a local woman. She said: “It is wonderful to be so lucky and be able to do something special. Everyone who lives in Kirkcaldy is lucky to have such a special place to live and with the help of bodies like the Kirkcaldy Lottery, if we all chip in, we can move the town forward.”