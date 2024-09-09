Gillian Parsons’ golf day takes total funds raised for Maggie’s Fife close to £150,000

A golf day set up in memory of Gillian Parsons has pushed its total fundraising for Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy close to £150,000.

The 18th annual event was held recently at Dunnikier Park Gold Club, and raised just under £8000, taking the total to £142,000.

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day is run by her sister, Shona Hutchison, and has run annually since 2006. Gillian used Maggie's in Edinburgh after her cancer diagnosis and found great comfort from the wonderful staff and users. She was also an active friend of Maggie's Fife, helping fundraise during the initial building stage, but didn't live to see the Fife centre open.

The golf day saw 25 teams tee-off on a windy, showery day, and compete in various challenges along the way including nearest to pin, beat the pro, and of course prizes for the first, second and third placed teams. Afterwards, the attention turned to the events in the club house, where guests enjoyed a two-course meal, followed by a raffle, live auction, and prize presentation. The tournament was won by the ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ team of D. Mudie, G Meek, L Martin and C Martin.

Organisers Shona Hutchison and Dave Foster with the winning team (Pic: Submitted)

Natalie Fairfoul from Maggie’s said: “We always look forward to this special event, and we are absolutely delighted that another great amount has been raised this year. The funds raised by those who were involved in the day will help us to continue to run our expert programme of support to people with cancer and their loved ones here in Fife. We’re incredibly grateful to Dave and Shona for the all the hard work that they put in to this event year after year, and for their ongoing commitment to supporting Maggie’s.”

Dave Foster, who helped organise it, said: “ said: “Despite the unfavourable weather, we enjoyed an excellent day of golf and had a very close-run competition! It was great to raise the fantastic sum of just under £8000. Thanks to all volunteers, sponsors and players who made it possible.”

Shona thanked all who took part and supported the day, adding: “A big thanks to Dave for all his hard work, and to all sponsors, golfers and everyone who donated prizes, helping make it such a successful day.”