Girls’ letter swings St Andrews holiday park’s board

Bosses at Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park have stepped in to make the playful wishes of two young girls come true.

Ten-year-olds Drew Totten and Chloe Mulvey met a few years ago at the park where their respective parents both own holiday caravans – and became the best of friends.

But as time went on, they began to feel that they were outgrowing the park’s play areas which were tilted more at the needs of younger guests.

So last year, Drew and Chloe penned a letter to the family owners of Craigtoun Meadows with a plea for some extra play equipment designed for their age-group.

Specifically, they said, they were crossing their fingers for a trampoline and a basket-swing.

When park managing director Jim Gordon read the girls’ letter, he knew that this was a matter which needed to be accelerated immediately to boardroom level.

Craigtoun Meadows was developed in 1972 by Lord Cochrane of Cults, who died in 2017 having previously handed over the chairmanship of the business to his son Michael.

So it was Michael and the board who sat to consider the wistful wish list with which they had been presented – and on a unanimous vote, the motion was carried.

Work began at once, and this spring has seen the enterprising young duo – as well as other guests – having a great time bouncing and swinging through their holidays.

According to Mr Gordon, the board’s decision was one of the easiest ever made.

“It was a lovely letter which the girls wrote, and they said in it how much they enjoyed exploring this wonderful area of nature and having adventures,” he said.

“We’re very proud of our conservation work, and try to maintain the park as a haven for wildlife which is great for making natural discoveries.

“But, of course, children also like to let off steam in other ways, not least in our active play areas which now, thanks to the two girls, can cater for all ages.”

Drew Totten and her parents live in Falkirk, while Chloe Mulvey and her family are from East Kilbride – and both own holiday caravans in the 32-acre grounds of the park.

Craigtoun Meadows provides holiday homes for sale and to rent, including a wheelchair accessible model, plus glamping facilities, and pitches for touring caravans, motorhomes and tents. The park’s facilities also include a putting green, a multi-sports court and wildlife ponds.