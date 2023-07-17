Giveaways and offers mark landmark anniversary of Michael Woods Sports Centre

Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes will hit the landmark anniversary on July 22. To celebrate, it is inviting individuals across Fife to join the festivities with a membership offer and giveaway.

The centre opened its doors on July 22, 2013 as a replacement for the long established Fife Institute. It was first mooted in 2008 as one of two major leisure developments - the other being the replacement of the old swimming pool in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre was named by members of the Glenrothes area committee in honour of the town’s SNP councillor, the late Michael Woods, who had been part of the drive to secure the new facility. Local residents and centre users had been invited to put forward their own suggestions on a name for the new build. It has since become one of the busiest leisure centres in the region.

Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes (Pic: Google Maps)

Until July 31, new customers who sign up at any Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facility will only pay £10 for their first month's membership. This will give them access to various amenities, benefits, and fitness classes.

On the Glenrothes’ centre’s birthday, the first 50 new customers to register in person at Michael Woods will receive a goodie bag filled with fun merchandise. Some winners will discover additional surprises, including a complimentary 10-month diamond membership, family swim pass, activity voucher, and more.Existing members are encouraged to share the joy of fitness with their friends and loved ones. The first 50 members who bring a friend to the centre on July 22 to register will also receive a special goodie bag.Paul Hossack, area leisure manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "The 10th anniversary is a significant occasion for us. We are grateful to have served the community over the past decade, and we want to show our appreciation by sharing this fantastic membership promotion across all of our centres. We invite everyone to join us and celebrate 10 years of fitness and fun!"