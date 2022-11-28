He became renowned for his catchphrase “contender ready! Gladiator ready!" before each contest on the hugely popular show which ran from 1992-2000.

The show brought John, from Dunfermline, huge media coverage and turned him into a star, although he was already a long-established coach on the Scottish athletics scene.

Born on November 28, 1931, John coached Commonwealth Games champion and former World Record Holder David Moorcroft. He also coached Liz McColgan and Judy Simpson who went on to be Nightshade in Gladiators.

TV Gladiators stars Rio and Cobra together with referee John Anderson on a school visit in Edinburgh

His coaching career included several top roles including becoming the first full-time national coach in Scotland. John was also a coach to athletes at every Olympics from 1964 to 2000.