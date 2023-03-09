Glenrothes 1978: these images from 1978 will spark many memories for families in Glenrothes

These black and white photos were taken in 1978 and first appeared in the pages of the Glenrothes Gazette.
They feature trophy winners, businesses successes and special events from a number of community groups.
1. Down memory lane
The girls of the 1st and 2nd Glenrothes Women's Junior Air Corp were successful in the 1978 Scottish Girls Training Corp annual competition at Templehall Community Centre, Kirkcaldy.
Between them they won the junior drill, public speaking, modern dancing and arts and crafts trophies.
Photo: James Smith, Kirkcaldy
2. Down memory lane
Rimbleton Primary School collected over 1000 eggs to distribute to old folk in the district as Easter gifts in March 1978.
Preparing for delivery are Samantha Slaven, Morag Dougall, David Lamb, Phillip Manuel, Alan Drummond and Jacqueline Wright, all P7 pupils.
Photo: James Smith
3. Down memory lane
At a 1978 parents evening held at St Paul's Church, Glenrothes, the 64th Fife Cub Scout Pack received proficiency badges from Group Scout Leader, Brian Mcdonald.
The cubs were trained by Mr Joe Lynch and his assistants
Photo: na
4. Down memory lane
Two girls from the 1st Glenrothes Junior Air Corp won top awards in the Scottish Girls Training Corp annual competitions, held at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy.
In 1978, Heather Inglis, 12, (left), of St Rule Place, Glenrothes, was Junior Cadet of the Year, and, right, Sergeant Lynn McFadyean, 15, of Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes, won the Senior Cadet of the Year.
Photo: Glenrothes Gazette