Glenrothes 1978: these images from 1978 will spark many memories for families in Glenrothes

4 . Down memory lane

Two girls from the 1st Glenrothes Junior Air Corp won top awards in the Scottish Girls Training Corp annual competitions, held at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy. In 1978, Heather Inglis, 12, (left), of St Rule Place, Glenrothes, was Junior Cadet of the Year, and, right, Sergeant Lynn McFadyean, 15, of Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes, won the Senior Cadet of the Year.

Photo: Glenrothes Gazette