The Stuart Duncan Memorial 5km took place in Glenrothes last Tuesday. The 150 strong pack set off from the Lomond Centre at 7.00pm on with funds raised going to two worthy causes around the Kingdom.

Margaret Duncan, who organises the annual event, was keen to thank all those involved.

She said: “Special thanks to Pitteuchar Spar for itsr donation of 168 bottles of water. Well done to everyone, runners, walkers, helpers and especially Margaret and Frank McLaren of Fife Athletics Club who without this couple would not be possible. Roll on next year”.

Chrissie Maitland (L) and Ben Kinninmonth (R) were the fastest finishers in each category (Pic: Submitted)

In total £1042.42 was raised. Half of the funds d will be donated to Tree of Hope for Jackson Dinsdale. The to year-old, who lives in Coaltown of Balgonie, is receiving treatment for Spina Bifida Myclomeningocele and hydrocephalus.

The remaining half will be donated to Brighter Futures Health Hub in memory of Stuart’s sister,Rose Duncan, who passed away earlier this year. She was instrumental in running in the hub in Glenrothes.

Two trophies were awarded at the end of the event, for best male and female finishers. Ben Kinninmonth completed the race in 16:13 minutes and Chrissie Maitland finished in 19:34.

