Glenrothes 75th: special exhibition to celebrate Fife town’s special anniversary

The second of five New Towns built in Scotland, it will look back on its very early days when the first residents and businesses moved in back in 1948 - and how it has developed over the decades into the administrative capital of the Kingdom, and become home to many innovative businesses.

Famed for its public art - everything from hippos to giant irises can be seen across its landscape - Glenrothes has long since shed its ‘new town’ tag and has been home to several generation of Fifers.

And the hippos will again be at the heart of the special year with a new sculpture from Stan Bonnar, the man behind the original public art, created specifically to mark the town’s milestone. Originally conceived as a giant sculpture, but scaled back for practical purposes, ‘The Disappearing Hippo’ reflects the important role public art has played in the town, whilst highlighting the plight of the creatures in the wild.

Giant flowers, hippos, the half marathon and the Glenrothes Gazette - all integral parts of the former new town (Pic: Submitted)

Creative work from schools will also go on display throughout the centre including local pupils’ stories imagining ‘how the hippos came to Glenrothes’.

The exhibition in the Kingdom Centre will run from July to September, but as well as looking at Glenrothes’ past, present and future, the role of community groups will also be to the fore with the launch of the inaugural Glenrothes Area community champion and community group champion awards.

The new accolades will not only pay tribute to the excellent work that goes on across the area and encourage more people to get involved, but will also aim to highlight the area’s unsung heroes who give up their own time to help and support others.

They have bene at the heart of the town since the late 1940s when the first steps were taken to turn each precinct into its own community.

Glenrothes was created to house miners employed at the then new Rothes Colliery. Coal’s demise saw the town emerge as an important player in Scotland’s Silicon Glen with many innovative, pioneering businesses brought to its industrial estates.

Much of that work was driven by Glenrothes Development Corporation which oversaw the promotion and governance of the town. Its headquarters were in what is now Balbirnie House Hotel, and its demise saw that role passed to Fife Council in 1995.

The breadth of its work will be seen in many of the historic artefacts and images in the displays which, fittingly, will be up and running from June 30, exactly 75 years to the day when the delegation order establishing Glenrothes was signed. Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre will also put many of its fascinating exhibits in Rothes Halls for all to see.

Councillor Craig Walker, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, welcomed the celebrations.

He said: "Anniversaries of towns are never just about the physical place though, it's about the people who make the place. I'm looking forward to working with local residents and groups and help them tell their own personal stories of living and working in this fantastic area."