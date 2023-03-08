Glenrothes: a gallery of people, clubs and teams which made the headlines in 1976

The photos in this gallery first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1976.
They feature just a selection from our archives, and although details for almost the pictures are limited, they are sure to spark memories of nearly 50 years ago.
Perhaps your relatives feature in them?
1. Glenrothes in the 1970s
The SISA Multi Activity presentation in 1976.
Photo: John T Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes
2. Glenrothes in the 1970s
Glenrothes Technical College footballers with a team from Cardenden.
Pictured are Ian Baxter, William Fields, Garry Meldrum, Richard Marnoch, Gordon Costello, Archie Brown, Phil McKeown, John Fernie, George Byers, Johnnie Hamilton.
Photo: na
3. Glenrothes in the 1970s
A 1976 badminton tournament held at Glenrothes Sports Centre.
Photo: John T Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes
4. Glenrothes in the 1970s
Swimmers at the Fife Schools Association time trials.
Photo: John T. Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes.