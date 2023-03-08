News you can trust since 1871
Glenrothes: a gallery of people, clubs and teams which made the headlines in 1976

The photos in this gallery first appeared in the Glenrothes Gazette in 1976.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 4:21pm

They feature just a selection from our archives, and although details for almost the pictures are limited, they are sure to spark memories of nearly 50 years ago.

Perhaps your relatives feature in them?

The SISA Multi Activity presentation in 1976.

Photo: John T Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes

Glenrothes Technical College footballers with a team from Cardenden. Pictured are Ian Baxter, William Fields, Garry Meldrum, Richard Marnoch, Gordon Costello, Archie Brown, Phil McKeown, John Fernie, George Byers, Johnnie Hamilton.

Photo: na

A 1976 badminton tournament held at Glenrothes Sports Centre.

Photo: John T Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes

Swimmers at the Fife Schools Association time trials.

Photo: John T. Martin, Photographer, Glenrothes.

Glenrothes