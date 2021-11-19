Glenrothes Art Club hosts enamel Christmas decoration workshop
Glenrothes Art Club will host anenamel copper workshop on November 30.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:55 pm
Participants will learn how to enamel and fire their own Christmas decorations.
Led by the experienced Gail Cadogan, participants will be able to create their own star, a Christmas tree and a bauble.
The workshop will start at 7:00pm – 9:00pm in the art club studio, upstairs in Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.
The cost of the workshop is £20 per person.
To book a place contact: Eventbrite.co.uk, call: 07891 210874, or email: [email protected].