Glenrothes Art Club hosts enamel Christmas decoration workshop

Glenrothes Art Club will host anenamel copper workshop on November 30.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:55 pm

Participants will learn how to enamel and fire their own Christmas decorations.

Led by the experienced Gail Cadogan, participants will be able to create their own star, a Christmas tree and a bauble.

Gail Cadogan will be leading the enamel workshop.

The workshop will start at 7:00pm – 9:00pm in the art club studio, upstairs in Caledonia House in the Saltire Centre.

The cost of the workshop is £20 per person.

To book a place contact: Eventbrite.co.uk, call: 07891 210874, or email: [email protected].

