Five year old Taylor Dryburgh is getting the miles in by walking a total of 32 miles - the distance between Erskine Stewart's Melville Schools and Melrose Rugby Club where Weir attended school and then played his club rugby.

The Pitteuchar East Primary School pupil hopes to cover 27 miles before Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday. The youngster will then complete his final five miles by walking from Edinburgh Castle to the national stadium before watching the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor is being supported along the way by his dad, Mark, who first introduced him to rugby last year.

Taylor will complete the last five miles of his fundraising walk on Saturday as he sets off on foot to watch Scotland take on Italy at Murrayfield (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Mark said: “I’ve been a rugby fan since I was 12 years old, and he started coming to games with me last year. He got really interested and involved in it and I think he has found a good hobby.

“When Doddie passed away last year, he heard a lot about it. We tried to explain to him who he was and what he meant to Scottish rugby and the disease he had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We explained to him that people do certain things to raise money, and he just came out with ‘can I raise money for charity?’”

With his Dad’s encouragement, Taylor came up with the idea of raising money for the Foundation - using his enjoyment of walking as a challenge.

Mark said: “He’s always at us, ‘we need to get out because we’ve got more miles to do’. He really understands what he’s doing, what he’s doing it for and that he needs to put the work in to do it”.

Taylor will also be keen to see his Scotland heroes in the flesh again after the players at their training camp in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also found support from his local MSP, Jenny Gilruth.

She said: “I was delighted to hear about Taylor’s fundraising. What an impressive young man - it really is inspiring to see him take on the challenge to walk 32 miles in aid of finding a cure for MND through the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“Taylor’s efforts have clearly struck a chord with people in Glenrothes and further afield, because has already managed to raise almost £800 for this important charity.

”I wish him the very best for the last few miles. There aren’t many five-year olds who would manage such an impressive feat!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad