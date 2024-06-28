Anthony Green will visit 50 police stations around Scotland in July (Pic: Police Scotland)

A Glenrothes boy will travel around Scotland paying special visits to police stations for charity.

Anthony Green (6), from Glenrothes, has visited Fife Division’s headquarters on Detroit Road in Glenrothes every week since April 2022 to see police vehicles and personnel coming and going.

Both his parents, Stephanie and William, are grateful to the many officers who stop and speak with him. They say they are very appreciative of the time they take out of their busy shifts to engage with him. Next month Anthony will travel up and down Scotland to visit all 13 police divisions for charity. In doing so, he’ll raise funds for the Scottish Police Benevolent Fund.

As a way to give something back to policing, Anthony has decided to spend July travelling to over 50 stations in total. His fundraiser has received a flurry of donations, with his current total sitting at more than £800. You can support Anthony at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/antgoestravelling

Officers across the country have also got involved to help with the planning to ensure Anthony receives the warm welcome he is used to from his hometown police.

Sergeant David McCabe said: “We are used to seeing Anthony accompanied by his parents in Glenrothes every week and it is fantastic to see the joy our vehicles and colleagues bring him by simply doing our job. His love of policing is evident in this challenge and we hope he enjoys seeing our colleagues across the country while on his travels.”

Anthony will also use the visits as an opportunity to grab a few pictures, with the best photo from each division visit being used to make a special 2025 calendar with all proceeds also going to the Scottish Police Benevolent Fund, these will be available late 2024.

Last year, Glenrothes Police Station welcomed Anthony Green ahead of his fifth birthday on June 9. He was called on to take part in a crucial mission right away after Community Sergeant McCabe lost an ‘important document’.