Glenrothes by-election: SNP, Labour and Reform name their candidates

The first candidate has been unveiled for a by-election in Glenrothes.

It takes place on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in the Glenrothes, Central and Thornton ward following the death of the long-serving SNP councillor Ross Vettraino. He had held the seat since 2007.

The SNP has announced that Lynda Holton will represent the party when residents go to the polls next month, while Labour has picked Maciej Dokurno, and Reform has unveiled Ian Smith.

Lynda grew up in Glenrothes, attending Tanshall Primary School and Glenwood High School. She has spent over a decade working for parliamentarians in Fife and believes she has the local connections, professional experience and personal qualities to retain this seat for the SNP.

Election candidates - Lynda Holton and Maciej Dokurno,

She said: "It is an honour to represent the SNP as a candidate in this ward which was served so well by the late Ross Vettraino OBE. Ross leaves behind a formidable legacy.

"Having grown up and worked in Glenrothes, I will work hard to advocate for the regeneration of our town and surrounding villages, the refurbishment of our parks and open spaces, and investment in our communities.

"For more than a decade, I have worked alongside councillors and for parliamentarians in Fife - I know what it takes to drive positive outcomes for residents and communities. I will never support Fife Labour's unnecessarily high Council Tax rise and their £2 million cut to the education budget. We now face more cuts by Labour in Westminster to vital support for many of our most vulnerable residents - including pensioners. I want to see an end to austerity and, if elected, I will bring that message to the Labour administration at Fife Council."

Mr Dokurno worked for Fife Council in Glenrothes for 19 years, developing and delivering pioneering programmes to help young people and adults into employment - to change lives and help people achieve their potential.

He can draw on a wealth of experience as councillor for the ward - he built his life in Glenrothes, alongside his wife, Kasia and his son.

Reform said Mr Smith was a local man but gave no other personal details in his announcement.

Alastair Majury, Mid Scotland and Fife Regional Organiser for Reform UK, said: “Ian Smith is a true champion for the people of Glenrothes and Thornton. While Labour and the SNP continue to waste taxpayers’ money, push Net Zero policies, and ignore local priorities, Ian will fight for common sense solutions.

Mr Smith added: “Our communities have been left behind while Labour and the SNP push costly green experiments, slash parking spaces, and refuse to tackle the pothole crisis. Residents are fed up with excuses—we need action. I will fight to end wasteful spending, stop reckless council tax hikes, and fix the basics like roads, parking, and local services.

> Residents of Ward 15 have until midnight on Friday, April 4 to register to vote in the by-election. The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or to amend an existing absent vote - including amending a postal vote to a proxy vote - or to cancel an existing postal vote is 5:00pm on Monday, April 7. Postal votes will be issued on or around Thursday, April 10. If you have lost or not received your postal vote by Wednesday, April 16, contact the Returning Officer for a replacement.