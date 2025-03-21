Glenrothes by-election: SNP name candidate to contest seat following death of Ross Vettraino

The first candidate has been unveiled for a by-election in Glenrothes.

It takes place on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in the Glenrothes, Central and Thornton ward following the death of the long-serving SNP councillor Ross Vettraino. He had held the seat since 2007.

Now the party has announced that Lynda Holton will represent the party when residents go to the polls next month.

Lynda grew up in Glenrothes, attending Tanshall Primary School and Glenwood High School. She has spent over a decade working for parliamentarians in Fife and believes she has the local connections, professional experience and personal qualities to retain this seat for the SNP.

Lynda Holton will; contest the Glenrothes, Central and Thornton ward by-election for the SNP (Pic: Rory Sinclair)

She said: "It is an honour to represent the SNP as a candidate in this ward which was served so well by the late Ross Vettraino OBE. Ross leaves behind a formidable legacy. If elected, I will do everything in my power to honour his hard work, dedication and commitment to the people of Glenrothes Central and Thornton.

"Having grown up and worked in Glenrothes, I will work hard to advocate for the regeneration of our town and surrounding villages, the refurbishment of our parks and open spaces, and investment in our communities.

"For more than a decade, I have worked alongside Councillors and for Parliamentarians in Fife - I know what it takes to drive positive outcomes for residents and communities.

"I will never support Fife Labour's unnecessarily high Council Tax rise and their £2 million cut to the education budget. We now face more cuts by Labour in Westminster to vital support for many of our most vulnerable residents - including pensioners. I want to see an end to austerity and, if elected, I will bring that message to the Labour administration at Fife Council."

Residents of Ward 15 have until midnight on Friday, April 4 to register to vote in the by-election.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Remember, registering to pay council tax isn’t the same as registering to vote – you still need to register to be able to vote in an election.”

People can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or to amend an existing absent vote - including amending a postal vote to a proxy vote - or to cancel an existing postal vote is 5:00pm on Monday, April 7.

Postal votes for this election will be issued on or around Thursday, April 10. If you have lost or not received your postal vote by Wednesday, April 16, contact the Returning Officer for a replacement.