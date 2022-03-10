The salon, which is called Tranquillity, has its very own hair and beauty technicians who welcomed residents to their new beauty spot with tea, coffee, and treats, as the salon’s first customers took their seats for a thorough pampering.

Glammed up residents left with their nails sparkling and hair done all ready for a glamorous evening meal and party.

Preston House's hairdresser, Mandy Ross, giving resident, Mary Winton, a pampering session.

The salon, which was previously a dusty storeroom, was transformed by staff at the home giving the space a grand makeover of its own.

A fresh coat of paint and new furniture have created an inviting, relaxing space where residents can meet their friends and treat themselves to hair and nail appointments.

Tracy Sayle, manager at Preston House said: “Who doesn’t love being pampered? We know how special our residents feel after spending time with our hairdresser or nail technician.

"Although we have a number of spaces where they socialise with their friends in the home, we know they enjoy a treat like this now and again, so creating a salon was the best possible use of the space for them.”

Donna Dunsire, lifestyle coordinator at the home, said: “It was like night and day. The salon was just a room where we stored equipment or supplies, but it’s a brand new space now and we love watching them light up after a bit of ‘me’ time.”

