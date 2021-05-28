Glenrothes ceramics manufacturer CoorsTek closing doors for final time tomorrow after 40 years in town

The closure was announced last year ago due a number of factors, including, global softening in key markets due to COVID, the potential impact of BREXIT, and a focus on optimizing the company’s existing facility footprint.

The closure impacts 75 long-service CoorsTek employees who have since been redeployed with support from the company’s management team.

Mark Cameron, Glenrothes plant manager, said: “I’m extremely proud of what the Glenrothes facility and our passionate team members have achieved since we started to operate as part of CoorsTek in 1981.”

Coorstek’s executive vice-president Andreas Schneider (left) and chief executive officer Timothy Coors on a visit to the Glenrothes plant in 2016.

“I could not be more proud of our team, who have seamlessly transitioned our product lines to other CoorsTek facilities despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

"Our team has been instrumental in training our colleagues in other CoorsTek facilities and finalizing business with our customers. We are leaving on a high note.”

The facility is the oldest CoorsTek manufacturing site in Europe and has played an important role in the company’s expansion.

The Glenrothes team has also played a valuable role in the local Fife community and was an active participant in many local business initiatives such as Investors In Young People, Career Ready Mentoring, Developing Young Workforce and the Fife Council Job Contract scheme.

Andreas Schneider, executive vice president, Europe, said: “It is bittersweet to see our facility in Glenrothes closing.”

“They have a very special group of employees there who have been providing our customers with technical ceramics solutions for nearly 40 years.”

