Glenrothes charity set to benefit from Edinburgh Marathon fundraising efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Dickson from Glenrothes will take on the Edinburgh Marathon in aid of charity Seescape which is based in the town. The charity is one that he knows well - with his wife currently employed by it.

The organisation was previously known as Fife Society For The Blind and based in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry explained: “Seescape is a charity close to my heart. My wife has worked there for many years, and I hope through this, I will help raise awareness for this vital charity. I am always looking for a new way to challenge myself and a marathon was the next step for me. I’ve always planned to do a marathon and now just seemed the right time. I am a keen runner but have only competed in shorter distances, such as 5ks and 10ks.

Barry Dickson will take on Edinburgh Marathon in aid of Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

With training well underway, Barry said he was sure his family will be out out to support him on the day - including new puppy Daisy, a fox red labrador.

Barry said: “The training has been difficult. The time commitment is the biggest issue. Working shifts and caring for my family means it has been a juggle. Also, Daisy is only 11 weeks old so not allowed out yet. Maybe next time she can come training with me. She’ll certainly be there on the day with the rest of the family to cheer me on.”

The marathon is just a month away on Sunday, May 25 and Barry has already raised an impressive £662 of his £1000 goal. You can support him at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/barry-dickson-1707143901578

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry’s wife, Gemma Dickson, Seescape operations manager, said she was proud of his efforts to fundraise.

She said: “Barry decided he would like to help raise awareness of Seescape as we are sometimes confused with other national charities. I’m impressed by how much Barry has raised so far and I’m very proud that he has taken on this huge commitment to get Seescape’s name out there.