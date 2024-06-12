Glenrothes charity 'sponsored walk to help lives of older people
A total of 30 people took part in a sponsored walk in aid of Later Life Choices Glenrothes on Sunday as staff, volunteers, friends and family members, literally, went the extra mile to raise funds for the charity.
Anna Bernas, services co-ordinator, explained: “Laurie, who is one of our stay at home support workers, came up with this idea that we would set up the sponsored work. We've done the sponsored walk at Loch Leven before, and it was supposed to be a six mile walk, but the tracker actually said eight!”
The fundraiser has so far brought in just under £400, and you can help support the charity’s work by donating at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/llcgsponsoredwalk
Funds raised will be used to continue the charity’s existing services. Its aim is to enhance lives, promote independence, and reduce social isolation, Anna said it takes a “person centered” approach to ensuring this.
She explained: “It's basically to support all the people that are in Glenrothes and surrounding areas. We take them out, we do two hour house visits, we take them out to cafes. Sometimes we take them out for a walk. So it depends. It's a person centered service. We find out what the clients are interested in, and then we try to deliver that.”
Later Life Choices currently provide weekly day care sessions at Napier House and offer in-house visits as well as community outings to older people in the Glenrothes area.
